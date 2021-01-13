KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There are demonstrations planned all around Missouri to call for Missouri Senator Josh Hawley to resign from his position.
All of the demonstrations are planned for 4 p.m. Wednesday. Demonstrators plan to be at Hawley's local offices.
The Kansas City demonstrations is planned to be at 400 E. 9th Street. On the demonstrations social media page, it says Hawley has committed acts of treason and sedition and must be removed.
