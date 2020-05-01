KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As local stay-at-home orders are relaxed more people will be back to work.
This means some will be taking more precautions to protect themselves. Experts expect the demand for face masks to keep rising.
At Expert Alterations, the owner and her team have been making masks for the last month. So far, they have made and sold more than 5,000 face masks. Nicolette Lewis, owner, offers several different options of masks. Each offers a different layer of protection. The price of the masks range from $12 to $25.
“I feel like things will get busier. I don’t know I feel like it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Lewis said. “I’m glad people will be able to get out and about but they are going to want some kind of protection and we will be here if anyone needs anything. We are just cranking them out as quickly as possible.”
There are also people working to keep up with the demand for free. There is a Facebook group called Free Handmade Masks Kansas City Area.
Whitney Whithers began organizing this operation at the end of March. When the group started it was focused on helping healthcare workers and first responders. Now that the demand keep rising and more people head back to work they will help essential workers and others who need help on a case by case basis.
“I would expect when the stay at home orders are lifted we will get a big influx of people. Some might be healthcare workers whose offices were not open before,” Whithers said. “I hate to say, I’m not sure how we will handle that. We will see what the demand is where we are and who we have to prioritize.”
If you have any level of sewing skills, the group is asking for your help. If you can’t sew they will also take donations. You can also reach out to the group if you need help.
If you’d like to order masks from Expert Alterations, Lewis has them on hand. If you’d like to place a large order you can email info@expertalterations.com.
