KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A delayed start of service is planned for most RideKC routes on Monday.
Click here for a real-time tracker for KCATA routes.
In Missouri, including Kansas City and Independence, and in Kansas City, Kansas, RideKC bus, MAX and express routes will be delayed. Service will start at 7 a.m.
Commuter Express routes 535, 550, 570 and 571 will provide one morning trip, beginning at the first timepoint at 7 a.m.
RideKC advises customers to avoid travel if possible. Roads are slick and snow-covered, and conditions are expected to get worse.
In Johnson County, Kansas, RideKC bus service is expected to use its regular schedules and routes, since highways are expected to be treated overnight. This includes routes with numbers in the 400s, and express routes with numbers in the 500s running in Johnson County. Swift, Micro Transit and 510 may be impacted by closures of schools or workplaces.
All RideKC Freedom paratransit throughout the region will begin after 7 a.m. and be in Phase C of the Inclement Weather Plan, with delays of 60 minutes expected. Trips before 7 a.m. will be cancelled and rescheduled.
(0) comments
