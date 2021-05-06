KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Five shootings overnight in a 7-hour period killed two people. Police are investigating a body found in a burned-out vehicle Thursday morning.

Police did not immediately release any of the victims' names.

Just before 5 a.m., police were called to a shots fired call at 85th Street and Euclid Avenue. It was upgraded to a shooting when police found a victim on scene outside a home. They were rushed to the hospital and expected to survive.

Just before 6 a.m., the fire department called police to meet them at 81 Street and Indiana Avenue after a car fire with human remains inside. Police are looking at these as possibly connected, considering how close the scenes are.

The second of two homicides in the city happened about 10 p.m. Wednesday. Police say a man was shot and killed in the 11100 block of Hillcrest Avenue. When officers arrived, they located him in the street unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene. Police are asking for your help in the investigation.

"We are really going to ask for viewers in the area saw any vehicles saw or heard anything. Could be the smallest thing detectives need to jumpstart this," said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

The first homicide happened about 9:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Blue Parkway. Police say they found the man in a parking lot who had been shot multiple times. They believe he and the suspect were inside a nearby busy when things escalated.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Detectives in Kansas City say two other shootings from Wednesday night are connected. Shots were fired near 12th Street and Benton just before 7:45 p.m. The scenes are just down the street from each other. One is an apartment, and the other is a gas station.

Kansas City police investigate two related shootings The shootings happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of E. 12th Street and the 1200 block of Benton.

Someone called 9-1-1 to report a shooting near the "Stop and Go" just down Benton. One person was hurt. A short time later, dispatchers got another call about another shooting victim nearby. Investigators put crime tape around an apartment building just up the street. That's where a second person was found shot.

Officers say the two shootings are related. Two people were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are non-life threatening. So far, there have been no arrests.