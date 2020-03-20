KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Black Dog Coffeehouse is a part of a locally run chain of seven coffee shops across the metro.
Coronavirus restrictions have forced the owners to lay off more than 100 employees. But, while these tough times continue, a Kansas City woman set up a website to help businesses communicate to customers.
On a typical morning, Isaac Hodges, owner of Black Dog Coffeehouse, says it would be packed with people.
“With the regulations of no dine-in service, we’ve lost a ton of traffic and a ton of business. This has led to a new mode of operations that have led to the negative difficult side,” Hodges said.
With COVID-19 at top of mind, health officials are limiting restaurants and bars to take out, delivery or pick up only.
“We have an incredible team, every location people come in not because of the great quality of the product but because of the people, and those are the people we’re telling, ‘Hey, it’s just temporary. You’re coming back as soon as this is over,’” Hodges said.
The rules are set until at least April 1.
In the meantime, podcaster Danielle Lehman from Open Belly, created a tool for both businesses and customers.
“My confusion as a consumer was how you find out about what restaurants are offering what without having to read through Facebook and a bunch of posts,” she said.
The solution was Curbside KC, a website listing more than 700 restaurants and bars in the metro.
In a few clicks, you can see how to support each one.
“We’re all in this together, and everyone has unique circumstances. No one really knows what everyone else is going through, and we just have to do our best to come together as a community,” Lehman said.
As the team at Black Dog keeps serving caffeinated concoctions curbside, Hodges says customers are keeping the lights on.
“Every time you come into the door, that means we get to stay open a little bit longer. So please, I implore, visit your local coffee shops, restaurants, call and order, because we couldn’t do this without you,” Hodges said.
Curbside KC says they gets submissions for the site every day.
At this point, it’s the most up to date resource for local restaurants while the coronavirus closures continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.