KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Crown Center's Ice Terrace made it on USA Today's top 20 list.
The skating rink ranked number 15 in the U.S. Another ice skating rink in Missouri also made it on the list.
The Steinberg skating rink in St. Louis ranked number 18.
The Winter Lodge in Palo Alto, California came in first place out of all of the ice skating rinks in the United States.
Yelp put together the list by identifying businesses in its skating-rinks category with geographic diversity and ranked those spots using volume and ratings of reviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.