INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Roads turned to rivers overnight after a water main break near 23rd Street and Missouri Highway 291.
The road has been blocked off most of the night as crews tried to clean up the mess.
Workers have shut off the water which means some people living and working in the area will likely have to deal with low water pressure or no water at all.
Even with the water shut off, there’s still a big problem with damage to the street. It would be dangerous to drive down the road with all the holes.
