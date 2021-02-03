OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Chiefs’ drive to Super Bowl LV is driving up local business sales.
Bakers at the Best Regards Bakery & Café have been churning out Kansas City Chiefs-themed sugar cookies for weeks.
Owners Cherrie and Robert Duensing started the business in 1993. They had one of the biggest boosts in sales during the 2018 NFL Playoffs.
“People really discovered who we are and started driving 40, 50 miles away to get our cookies,” Robert Duensing said. “It was a shock. This year, we’re more prepared for it.”
The bakery maxed out on pre-orders of the specialty sugar cookies more than a week before the Super Bowl.
Duensing said the Chiefs-themed treats are still available in store. He limits customers to a dozen cookies.
“It has to be an assortment so the first person in line can’t buy all the Patrick Mahomes ones,” Duensing said. “We want as many people to enjoy the Chiefs run to the Super Bowl as they can.”
He said the store is popular, not just for the artistry of the creations but for the taste as well.
Best Regards Bakery & Café is located at 6759 W 119th St in Overland Park, KS.
