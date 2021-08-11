KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An early Wednesday crash between a motorcycle and a Mercedes killed and man and sent two people to the hospital, including a toddler.
Kansas City police said the Mercedes passenger car was heading southbound on Blue Ridge Boulevard near East 79th Street, near where Kansas City meets Raytown, about 2 a.m. The car crossed the center lane, hit a motorcycle and flipped over, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The driver of the Mercedes died, and a toddler who was in the car was hospitalized. That child's condition has not been released. The motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition.
Blue Ridge Boulevard was blocked off while police investigated. No other vehicles were involved.
