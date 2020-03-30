KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Business is up 30 to 50 percent for food delivery services like Uber Eats, Doordash and Postmates.
The opportunity to earn more is there, but that’s not the case for a lot of drivers. Some have lower ratings and fewer tips than ever before.
A big issue is misunderstanding about social distancing practices.
Customers don’t like to see their food left on the ground, but drivers want to stay six feet away.
Drivers tell KCTV5 News that customers can leave a small chair, table or box on the porch where they can drop the meal without having to hand it to you.
This tip was shared by Tonya Owens who is consistently at a 4.9 rating on Doordash.
She says she dropped to 4.6 since the stay-at-home order, and if drivers are rated below 4.2, they are deactivated and out of a job.
Owens just wants people to know delivery service workers are not being rude, just trying to keep you safe.
“I might ring the doorbell and be turning around, walking back down the steps and they think I’m just walking away, whereas really I’m just walking six feet away and then I was going to turn around and wait. But they’ll be angry. They’ll open their door, grab their food and shut it real fast before I even get the chance to say, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. I was just social distancing,'" Owens said.
The delivery services are asking customers to be patient.
