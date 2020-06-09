KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, the City Council will talk about body cameras for Kansas City police officers.

Last week, the mayor and police chief announced the department would be getting body cameras.

This was one of the demands of protesters because the cameras can help provide some transparency in the department.

Officials say the department has collected more than $2 million from generous community donors to pay for the cameras.

In today’s council session, we can expect to hear more about how the cameras will be implemented. There are questions about data storage for the footage of the cameras.

People also want to know how officials will make sure officers are turning on the cameras.

“I know that the mayor speaks on accountability, but exactly how do we do that what policies are going to be put in place? Who is going to have a seat at the table when those policies are put in place and even after the policy who holds them to that?” community organizer Justice Horn questions.

The meeting is happening at 12:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Jackson County Prosecutor denounces city charging non-violent protesters Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is pointing fingers over non-violent protesters being arrested.

The City Council will also discuss whether to prosecute protesters that were arrested last weekend.