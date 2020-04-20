KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The coronavirus is hitting charities at a time when people need them the most.
Not being able to host any fundraising event is impacting charities across the board. Private donations and corporate sponsorships are both down this month.
Variety KC, who works with children with special needs, say they are not only struggling to provide for the families they already work with, more applications for help keep coming in.
So, the group is trying any way they can to keep money coming in by asking donors directly and setting up an amazon wish list. Some specific items will help kids who can’t meet with special educators or physical therapists right now.
"With our adaptive playgrounds closed, we’re still trying to raise money for adaptive bikes to get kids moving and outside and get that therapy and exercise they need," said Deborah Wiebrecht with Variety KC.
