MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- After years of frustration and delays, construction is back on at the site of the old Mission Mall.
The site near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Roe Avenue has been a work in progress for 14 years.
Since 2005, there have been proposals to make the property a Walmart, an apartment building and an aquarium.
The Mission Gateway development will have shops, a food hall, a Marriott hotel, luxury apartments and an entertainment complex. Each aspect of the project is in different stages of design and permitting right now.
The furthest along is the entertainment center. Cinergy Entertainment is building a 90,000 square foot complex which will feature a movie theatre, bowling alley, sports bar, ropes course and more. Cinergy says it plans to open in 2020.
That could possibly be done by late next summer.
One of the developers says he needs neighbors to stay patient and know that there is progress being made, even if it’s not happening on site.
"There’s a lot of planning that needs to happen behind the scenes. And if you’re not seeing the action on site, the dirt moving, the hammers swinging, the material being loaded, the buildings going up, you might believe there’s nothing going on. And that can be difficult when you’re not in the process," said Andy Ashwal, vice president and senior asset manager of GFI.
Douglas Gorham works directly across the street, at the Cremation Center of Kansas City. He said he has watched the progress, and lack thereof, for years.
“It’s been up and down, we’ll admit. Looked at an open field for a long time, but it’s nice to see that construction has picked up again.” Gorham said.
Ashwal said he understands the frustrations of neighbors, and he’s working to provide a quality service for the area.
“It’s important for the residents and the folks in the community to know that we understand, and we hear their trepidation with the various plans that have come and gone with the Mission Gateway site,” Ashwal said.
Some neighbors are looking forward to the potential new business the development could bring. Jack Gaughn, with Williams-Gaughn Insurance, looks over the site from his desk.
“Having all of the apartments there, there’s a lot of young people who may be looking for insurance, so that would be nice,” Gaughn said.
KCTV5 News attempted to make contact with city planner multiple times last week to find out how work was going on Mission’s end. They did not get back with us, but the city website confirms the plans the developer discussed with KCTV5.
