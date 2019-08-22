KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Wayside Waifs animal shelter is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a big announcement.
On Thursday, they’re breaking ground on an $8 million expansion project.
The construction will add about 8,000 square feet for new offices and training spaces.
Wayside Waifs will be able to hold about 500 more animals.
In addition to the main building expansion, Wayside Waifs will open a canine behavior center. It’s a quiet, controlled environment to help overly shy or easily excited dogs.
This will be only the second shelter behavior center in the country.
Geoff Hall, the president of Wayside Waifs, says they’ve had the training program for the past few years, but not the resources to make it as successful as they’d like.
“The biggest problem that we actually have is our facility that there’s just too much going on … there’s too much distraction for these dogs. We knew we needed to provide some managed space so these animals could focus on their behavioral modification training from our incredibly talented staff,” he said.
The construction project will take about 10 months, but Wayside Waifs will stay open throughout building.
