Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney performs onstage at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic for ACM)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Concerts -- which disappeared when the pandemic began -- are starting to return to the metro. 

The T-Mobile Center is welcoming in some new events. 

Mike Epps and the Real Life Comedy Tour will be here on May 14. 

The Providence Amphitheater in Bonner Springs will host the Avett Brothers on October 1st. 

Another big one -- Kenny Chesney's re-scheduled concert at Arrowhead. It was postponed because of the pandemic last summer. It's still scheduled to go on at the end of May this year.

