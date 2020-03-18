KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A lot of people throughout the metro are waking up worried about how they will pay their bills.
Across the country, employers have closed their doors in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. Concerns have closed bars, restaurants and retail stores.
Some people will file for unemployment assistance while they are out of work. But, those benefits may take some time to kick in.
In the meantime, there are some local non-profit agencies that help with rental assistance.
Cross-Lines Community Outreach and Community Action Agency of Greater Kansas City both offer these benefits. They can also help connect people to food and other basic needs as these difficult times continue.
"Even if you are thinking about whether you qualify, call us let us determine if you are eligible for the services we provide if we're unable to assist we have referral network. So, I encourage everyone to simply qualify," said Clifton Campbell, executive director of Community Action Agency of Greater Kansas City.
Campbell says their office is still open for business as usual.
They are trying to minimize contact so he asks people to call instead of just showing up.
