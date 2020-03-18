A lot of people throughout the metro are waking up worried about how they will pay their bills. Across the country, employers have closed their doors in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. Concerns have closed bars, restaurants and retail stores.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A lot of people throughout the metro are waking up worried about how they will pay their bills.

Across the country, employers have closed their doors in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. Concerns have closed bars, restaurants and retail stores.

Some people will file for unemployment assistance while they are out of work. But, those benefits may take some time to kick in.

In the meantime, there are some local non-profit agencies that help with rental assistance.

Cross-Lines Community Outreach and Community Action Agency of Greater Kansas City both offer these benefits. They can also help connect people to food and other basic needs as these difficult times continue.

"Even if you are thinking about whether you qualify, call us let us determine if you are eligible for the services we provide if we're unable to assist we have referral network. So, I encourage everyone to simply qualify," said Clifton Campbell, executive director of Community Action Agency of Greater Kansas City.

Campbell says their office is still open for business as usual.

They are trying to minimize contact so he asks people to call instead of just showing up.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.