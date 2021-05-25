KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Social justice activists continue to fight for racial equity one year after the death of George Floyd.

The nine minute, 29 second video of Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck until he died sparked protests and rallies across the country.

While the protests in Kansas City may have dispersed, Reale Justice Network founder Justice Gatson said the momentum for the movement has not.

“There is always an unarmed black person dying or an unjustified shooting or killing or incarceration, Gatson said. “We lose people daily in this fight. Which is why we are seeking justice”

Gatson has worked on campaigns for passing the Crown Act, advocated for domestic assault survivors and led workshops on various social justice issues.

She said many people, businesses and organizations felt called to action after Floyd’s death. She described it as everyone catching up to the work Reale Justice Network has been doing for years.

“People who had never thought about going out into the streets went out into the streets. People who didn’t know what to do started trying to find organizations such as mine, and a lot that are out there, trying to connect with them to see ‘what can I do as a person? As a human being? What’s my responsibility here?” She said.

In addition to progress on the individual level, Gatson advocates for changes to the Kansas City Police Department. She, and other civil liberties groups, are pushing for local control.

MORE2 is a faith-based organization also calling on the removal of the Board of Police Commissioners and termination of Chief Rick Smith.

The MORE2 Executive Director Lora McDonald said she does not believe the Board of Police Commissioners will willingly create substantive change in policing habits.

“We largely see that as a body of people who will continue to cheerlead the success of the police and turn a blind eye to any failures or shortcomings or need for change on policing,” she said.

McDonald said Smith sets the tone for the department and makes it difficult to hold officers accountable.

“We see a direct relationship between the homicide and violent crime rate and the lack of leadership in the Kansas City Police Department and the deep, deep lack of trust between community police,” she said. “The onus is on the police department to begin to repair that breach because they’re the ones who have eroded trust with this community.”

Community leaders are focusing on making real progress in the wake of the nationwide outcry. Gatson believes the KCMO City Council’s passing of two ordinances to change the police department’s budget is a step in the right direction but done without consulting the people who it impacts the most.

“We know who’s doing the work in our community. We know which organizations have been around forever and haven’t really served our communities well. We don’t want to keep funding those. We want to do something different,” said Gatson. “I think that the mayor needs to go back to the drawing table on this, get the right people around the table and let’s do this.”