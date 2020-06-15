KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Civil rights leaders are protesting discrimination from the Kansas City VA Medical Center.
The Kansas City chapter of the NAACP, Reale Justice, the Concerned Clergy Coalition and former staff members will protest at 7:30 a.m. Monday. They are again asking for an unbiased, external investigation into discriminatory practices.
Black employees and veterans say there is a history of prejudices from white staff members at the facility. People have complained of white coworkers openly joking about lynching, using the n-word at work and discrimination in hiring, firing and promotions.
In March, Senator Jerry Moran demanded the hospital disclose all discrimination complaints in the past 10 years and a description of how the hospital responded.
A hospital spokesperson said the KCVA is proud of its diverse culture and does not tolerate discrimination.
