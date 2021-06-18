KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Volunteers from Neighborhood Services will host a “Heart to Help” food and essential supply drive Saturday, June 19.
The KC Kindness group will volunteer on Juneteenth at the Robert J. Mohart Multipurpose Center, 3200 Wayne Ave. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and supplies are given on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Residents in need may pick up food, personal care items, diapers, school supplies and more.
“What we’re looking to do is to help some of the people of Kansas City, Missouri get back on their feet after a rough year, and help meet some of the needs and fill in the gaps,” said Leranda Brewer, KC Kindness organizer.
Anyone over the age of 12 can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine, administered by KC Health. Those who wish to get the shot must fill out a consent form and agree to receive their second dose of the vaccine at a later KC Kindness event.
Several organizations, including Harvesters and Happy Bottoms, are providing the resources.
KCMO city employees started KC Kindness to engage more with the community and help those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first “Heart to Help” drive assisted more than 120 families.
Brewer said the effort is worth every minute.
“We’re not just employees of the city. We’re your friends, we’re your neighbors. Whatever affects your household affects ours too. We want people to come out and feel like somebody actually cares,” she said.
Residents needing support can visit the city website at www.kcmo.gov/coronavirus and click on the “Help for Residents” section or call the United Way resource line at 211 to be connected with social services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.