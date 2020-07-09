KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The City Council voted on Thursday to decriminalize marijuana, removing “possession or control of marijuana” as a violation of city ordinance.
Sponsors of the amendment said removing possession entirely from the city ordinances was about justice.
Kansas Citians voted back in 2017 to limit the punishment of marijuana possession of less than 35 grams to just a $25 fine.
The ACLU came out with a study this year showing racial disparities in marijuana arrests.
In Missouri, Black people are 2.6 times more likely to be arrested on marijuana possession charges than white people.
When you look at national data, that statistic bumps up to 3.6 times more likely to be taken into custody.
Over the past decade, police arrested 6.1 million people in weed-related cases.
Mayor Quinton Lucas said eliminating the law could improve community-police relations.
The move was also sponsored by councilmembers Brandon Ellington, Melissa Robinson, Lee Barnes and Ryana Parks-Shaw. They said the county and state are clear on marijuana laws and the city does not need to impose any additional fines.
