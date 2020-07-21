KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As law enforcement works to reduce violent crime, the City Council will discuss a piece of legislation that advocates say will improve the relationship between the police and the community.
Councilmembers and the legal team will discuss whether to put local control of the Kansas City Police Department on the ballot.
If the council votes 'yes,' this means Kansas City voters will decide whether they want to make local control of the KCPD a legislative priority which means the council still would need to make changes to alter who controls the police department.
The KCPD is made up of nearly 2,000 and has a budget of close to $270 million -- most of that is local taxpayer money.
Right now, the department is controlled by a board of commissioners who are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate.
Earlier this year, the mayor appointed a group of people as a Public Safety Study Group. Those five local individuals are putting together a report about the pros and cons of local control that will be released in september.
If the City Council votes 'yes' to put local control on the ballot, voters will have a chance to get their voices heard on Nov. 3.
Also on the council’s agenda Tuesday, they are discussing whether to create an open database for the police department to report certain statistics in an effort to increase transparency.
The meeting starts at 2:30 p.m.
