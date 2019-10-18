CHILLICOTHE, MO (KCTV) -- Come on down!

That’s what a lucky Chillicothe man heard as he was called to be a contestant on The Price Is Right.

Clinton Singleton, a physical therapist, has been a fan of The Price Is Right his whole life and finally had the opportunity to make his bid on the show.

The episode was filmed in mid-September. He’s been sworn to secrecy and hasn’t told anybody what he won.

He says he watches the show with a much different perspective now.

“Of course, I was always like, ‘Why would they bid that?’ Now I kind of understand. It’s loud in there. You don’t hear much of anything,” he said.

It’s a special show because it’s “Big Money Week” on The Price Is Right.

“You know, I just kept thinking to myself this is life experience. It doesn’t matter what happens. This is life experience, something I can tell my friends. Something I can tell my future kids and I just have a good time,” he said.

The show airs at 10 a.m. on KCTV.