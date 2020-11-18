Chiefs to host ninth annual Style Lounge

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It's fashion show you can only find here in Kansas City!
Tonight, the virtual runway will be taken over by the Chiefs for their ninth annual Style Lounge.
The event is going completely virtual this year with guests able to tune in to the fashion show via livestream.
The benefit assists Harvesters-The Community Food Network and will support local hunger relief.
In attendance for the event will be Miss Missouri USA Megan Renee Kelly, Miss Missouri Teen USA Holly McDowell, Miss Kansas USA Hayden Brax, and Miss Kansas Teen USA Cyara Heredia, in addition to Chiefs Cheerleaders and Ambassadors.
The event begins at 7 p.m. and is put on by Clark Hunt's wife Tavia Hunt.
