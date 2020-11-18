KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs Women’s Organization and GEHA will team up with the non-profit Operation Shower to host a drive-through baby shower for military moms and moms-to-be.
The event will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Over 20 military moms will be at the event. They are all either active duty themselves or the spouse of a deployed or active duty service member from area bases.
“For military moms who are expecting a baby and whose partners are deployed or soon to be deployed, the impending arrival of a child can be both exciting and stressful in the best of circumstances,” Operation Shower Founder and Chief Shower Officer LeAnn Morrissey said. “Compounding these challenges are the isolation and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus, which puts expectant moms at a disproportionate risk. For this reason, we felt it was especially important to continue our tradition of showering these moms in a safe manner to let them know how much we appreciate everything they and their families do on behalf of our country.”
This year’s shower marks the third consecutive year the organization has partnered with Operation Shower.
