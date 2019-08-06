KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs are announcing a few suggested routes to help traffic run smoother for Saturday’s preseason game.
Arrowhead traffic is usually tough to navigate, but the construction on the Interstate-435 and 70 interchange will complicate things.
There will be a few new detours to watch out for on gamedays.
Fans looking for gates 3 and 4 should take Highway 40 to Blue Ridge Cutoff.
If you are trying to get to gates 5 and 6, head over to I-70 and exit at Manchester Trafficway.
