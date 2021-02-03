KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Middle school and high school students from throughout the Kansas City metro are learning about social justice and volunteering on projects with a racial equality theme, beginning this week.
It’s part of a special series of events, coordinated by Youth Volunteer Corps and sponsored by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ charitable foundation 15 and the Mahomies.
This week’s event will take place Wednesday after school in downtown Kansas City.
A group of about 10 middle school and high school-aged youth will gather at Youth Volunteer Corps Headquarters to watch “Remember the Titans.”
This will be followed by a discussion about equality and teamwork over a pizza dinner.
