KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The NFL Draft happens virtually Thursday evening. The coveted event will look a lot different this year and so will some of your celebrations.
Typically, people host big parties to watch as the Chiefs get new talent for the next season. This year because of coronavirus concerns, no more than 10 people can be in a space at one time.
A volunteer community engagement group KC Hearts came up with the idea to do a city-wide tailgate, social distancing style. KC Hearts is asking everyone to grab your grills and head to your driveway or backyard to tailgate. You can wave and socialize with neighbors from a distance.
Keli O'Neill Wenzel, an organizer with KC Hearts and President of O’Neill Events says the idea is that even though we’re not partying together all in the same area, we can all be united for somethings we love football and food.
“Just a nod to your neighbors to say we can all do this together, we’re going to get through it together,” O'Neill Wenzel said. “Fire up the grills or call your local restaurants there’s many right now putting together tailgate packages.”
Each week KC Hearts will choose a different theme. This week it’s ‘KC Hearts Tailgating’ to go along with the draft.
“Some of the things that we have planned are a little bit different from the tailgate concept but more along the lines of sharing and connecting in a very safe way with strangers or neighbors or people that are really serving us like a grocery store workers, sanitation workers, and other essential services,” O'Neill Wenzel said.
KC Hearts organizers hope that these united events will promote a sense of community and show the heart we have in the KC metro area.
“In times of crisis, you’ll find the best of human spirits and I think by doing something like this we feel that everybody has a way to connect even if it’s just for a few minutes,” O’Neill Wenzel said.
If you have ideas for themes for KC Hearts you can send ideas to the Facebook Page. The group is planning these events up until May 15 when the current ‘Stay at Home’ order is scheduled to end.
