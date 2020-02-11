KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs fans are braving the cold and camped out overnight for a Tyrann Mathieu autograph.
As of sunrise Tuesday, the line was more than 300 people long, full of Honey Badger fans, outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Zona Rosa. They’re all waiting for wristbands for an autograph session.
The company will give out 225 wristbands, but previous autograph sessions with Chris Jones, Damarcus Robinson and Frank Clark have all had overflow lines that people could wait in and get autographs if the players felt like staying.
Fans sleep on the ground outside of @DICKS waiting on a wristband for a @Mathieu_Era autograph. People came prepared with tents and grills. I want to applaud their dedication, but I don’t want to wake anyone up. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/MWsdtnazxF— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) February 11, 2020
Dick’s will pass those out at 9 a.m., and Mathieu will be there at 7:30 p.m.
Mathieu will sign any item purchased in-store the day of the event or a free player card will be provided for autograph if needed, but no outside items are allowed.
The company asks no pictures at the signing.
The store is located at 8665 NW Prairie View Rd.
