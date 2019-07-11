INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – There is only a little more than a week left before the Harry Truman Presidential Library and Museum closes for an entire year.
There is going to be a complete transformation; new exhibits, a new entrance, and a new addition to the building.
July 22 will be the last day you can come see the museum as it is now.
In the new designs, the entire story of Harry Truman’s life will be a permanent exhibit on the second floor.
The bottom floor will hold temporary changing exhibits that will give the museum the capability to host large traveling exhibits.
This will be the first significant renovation to the museum in almost 20 years. It will also be the largest one since Harry Truman himself cut the ribbon for the grand opening in 1957.
The Truman Institute hopes the new multimedia additions and interactive experiences they’re going to add will attract new audiences to come learn about America’s 33rd president.
“We’re lucky to have this presidential legacy,” Dr. Kurt Graham, the library director said. “This is one of the great legacies that people look back to. Republicans and Democrats, conservatives and liberals. Everybody loves Harry Truman. I always say it’s great to be in the Truman business because you can’t offend anyone. Everyone loves what he stood for and how he did what he did.
There will be free admission into the museum July 22 and the Saturday and Sunday before.
The Harry Truman home is also in Independence. It’s run by national park service and will remain open for visitors.
