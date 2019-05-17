MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- The CDC has put a hold on dogs entering the United States from Egypt after some imported dogs - including one in Mission - turned out to be rabid.
There have been three cases of rabid dogs imported from Egypt in the last four years. Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission brought 26 dogs from Egypt in January, landing in Canada and driving the animals to the metro. A month later, one of the dogs bit a vet tech and tested positive for rabies, the pet rescue organization said.
“We found out that our titer testing that we had sent off to a lab in Egypt was falsified by that lab” said Danielle Reno, CEO and founder of Unleashed Pet Rescue. "That the lab didn’t technically exist, and we were given back paperwork, the vet gave it to the rescue, and they gave it to us – that was not correct.
Reno also believes there’s a vaccination problem.
"We followed all of the proper protocol set by the United States, and they had to be quarantined for 30 days before they were brought over."
Reno said she watched the dogs in question receive the necessary vaccinations in Egypt before they were brought over, but that the vaccines may not have been fully effective.
"It's really hot in Egypt, and if the vaccination gets hot, then it's no good," she said. "So I was there. I gave vaccinations. I watched the vet give vaccinations to dogs. So I know they're being done. I just think that the vaccines aren't good."
After the rabies diagnosis came to light, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment required the remaining 25 dogs to be returned to the pet rescue for testing and monitoring. That is where they have remained since February.
Reno said the animals are doing well in quarantine.
The CDC has said the country-wide suspension is needed to prevent the reintroduction of canine rabies, which had previously been eliminated from the U.S. Reno said she's in full support of the ban.
"Stopping the problem is the first step, 100 percent. And the ban does stop the problem," she said. "Second is fixing that problem, and we fully believe that a lab that's credited by the United States handling all of the blood, instead of sending it to a lab that is inside of Egypt, will make a difference."
Seven of the 25 dogs quarantined are set to be released by the end of the month. The remaining 18 are scheduled to be released in August.
