OVERLAND PARK KS (KCTV) -- Careless smoking likely fueled by the high winds to blame for fire overnight fire.
Just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, crews from Overland Park and Leawood fire departments were called to a house fire in the 8600 blocks of West 142nd Terrace.
First units on the scene reported smoke showing from the front door of a two-story, single- family home with everyone reportedly out safely.
Firefighters located a small fire on the back deck of the home with fire extension into the basement. Crews made quick work of the fire, bringing it under control in just under 20 minutes.
Fire damage was contained to the basement, but the home suffered moderate smoke damage throughout.
Investigators believe a cigar discarded on the deck about 9 p.m. was likely fueled by the high winds and eventually started the fire.
No injuries are reported.
Overland Park fire has responded to several outside fires in the last two days that are likely the result of smoking materials being discarded and then re-ignited by high winds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.