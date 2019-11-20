OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe City Council is still discussing a potential non-discrimination ordinance.
A tense meeting was held Tuesday night with no major progress on an ordinance. People for and against the non-discrimination ordinance gave passionate speeches. One man asked for Councilwoman Karin Brownlee’s resignation.
Brett Hoedl says the councilwoman spoke to his employer about his activism for the non-discrimination ordinance.
“Everyone that has come to speak at city council meetings, whether for the NDO, or homeless shelter, or about some zoning ordinance that’s before the city now has to take into consideration whether advocating for an issue is more important than what it could cost them if Karen doesn’t like what they say,” Hoedl said.
Hoedl's wife spoke later and said she became an activist to support her son. She says she’s relied on her husband to provide for her family for the past 22 years.
“So, when I find out that his employment, the lifeblood of our existence, was being threatened because of our activism in protecting one of those children I get a little worked up. I get a little upset. Those momma bear claws come out," she said.
Hoedl says the councilwoman’s actions will make it harder for people to feel safe voicing their concerns to the council about any issue.
