KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a homicide in south Kansas City.
Officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to the Cloverleaf Apartments off U.S. Highway 71 and Missouri Highway 150. When they arrived on scene they found a man dead inside a unit.
Detectives and crime scene investigators processed the scene to gather evidence to get a better idea of how the man died, his identity and whose apartment he was inside.
Police say this could have occurred a period of time before Tuesday, so residents are asked if they heard or saw anything out of the ordinary over the last couple of days to contact the homicide unit directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS.
A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.
