JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Blue Springs Lake is under a no-swim warning for Labor Day because of the risk of E. coli.
The county issued the warning last week and the bacteria levels are still dangerously high.
The lake which is the only one of the four public Jackson County lakes still with high levels of bacteria.
The county found dangerous levels in Longview Lake and Prairie Lee Lake as well but cleared them for swimming Friday.
Blue Springs Lake is still open for boating, fishing and other lake activities where you don’t get all the way in the water.
The supervisor of natural resources says rainstorms, high temperatures and extremely windy days all factor into the high levels of bacteria.
The county hires an independent lab to test all of the lakes once a week from May through September.
The lab will be back to test the water on Tuesday.
Blue Springs Beach will be closed for the rest of the holiday weekend.
