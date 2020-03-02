OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -– Black & Veatch employees will return to work Tuesday for the first time since two of their colleagues were isolated Monday amid concerns that they were showing symptoms of the coronavirus.
The company sent an email to its employees Monday who work at the Overland Park location near 115th and Metcalf, stating that two employees are being monitored for potential exposure.
Teams were brought in to deep-clean the facilities prior to Tuesday morning, since experts say similar strains of the virus can last anywhere from two hours to nine days on some surfaces.
Officials at Black & Veatch said they are following all protocols set by the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and local health departments so that employees can safely return to work Tuesday.
Black & Veatch sent KCTV5 News a statement saying in part, “These professionals are self-isolating, and we have contacted public health officials.”:
“We are currently monitoring a potential exposure of two members of our workforce to the COVID-19 virus. Out of an abundance of caution for our professionals and the community at large, these professionals are self-isolating, and we have contacted public health officials (Johnson County Public Health Department and the Center for Disease Control).
Further we are taking steps to exceed all recommended protocols from the World Health Organization (WHO), CDC and local health authorities to ensure the safety and cleanliness of our work and public areas so that our professionals can return to work tomorrow.
The health and safety of our professionals and the communities where we work is critical and we remain focused on ensuring safe work and health practices are observed at all of our facilities. We are proactively monitoring the situation and will take further steps as required.”
The two employees who were showing symptoms have not been positively diagnosed with coronavirus. They had traveled outside of the country last week and are staying home in isolation as a precaution so as not to spread the potential virus to other people.
Black & Veatch employees were also told that if they have come into contact with the two employees showing symptoms, they too should stay home.
The Johnson County Health Department is expected to give an update Tuesday on the situation.
