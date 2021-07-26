KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Dozens Black-owned restaurants and culinary businesses throughout the Kansas City Metro area are getting the spotlight. It’s all part of Black Restaurant Week.
Black restaurant week happens in several regions across the country and is now it’s making a stop in the Midwest.
You can find deals from cooking by private chefs to food trucks. Some participating restaurants include Ruby Jean’s Juicery, KC Blues Juke House and Elevate Bar and Grill.
Nationwide, 44 percent of Black-owned restaurants were not able to recover from the pandemic. In an effort to help culinary businesses get back on track, this year’s theme is “No Crumb Left Behind.”
It's to make sure these businesses get the exposure they need to bring in customers.
"What we’re able to do is market their business on a national stage to get the community around them during the campaign, but to also support them throughout the entire year," said Alycia Hightower, National Food and Beverage Manager, Black Restaurant Week
Black Restaurant Week runs through Aug. 1.
You can find more information here.
