KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Big Slick won’t be jam packing Kauffman Stadium or T-Mobile Center in June. Instead, they are going virtual.
Due to COVID, organizers are producing an hour-long virtual talent show.
The Big Slick Virtually Talented Show will premiere at 7:30 p.m. June 12 and feature more than 30 famous faces, including hometown hosts Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner.
It will be shown for free on Big Slick’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Money raised will help ensure Children’s Mercy Hospital is at the forefront of pioneering new treatments and cures with the goal of eradicating childhood cancer and transforming pediatric medicine — giving all kids a chance at a healthier future.
Big Slick is partnering with local retailer Made In KC and creating 10-person watch party packs so small groups can gather to safely to enjoy the Big Slick Virtually Talented Show together. The watch party packs, featuring liquor, wine, beer, snacks, carrying tote, barware and limited-edition photo heads of the hosts, are available for $2,500 via www.bigslickkc.org. Ordering closes June 8.
Big Slick and Made In KC are also offering an exclusive T-shirt for $50. The shirt is available for purchase on the Big Slick website.
