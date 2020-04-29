KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Barber shops and salons are eager to reopen after closing for more than a month due to stay-at-home orders on both sides of the state line.
Armon Lasker, owner of The Director’s Cut in Kansas City, says he is considering taking customer's temperature to make sure they aren’t running a fever before getting their haircut. He says he already takes clients by appointment only, which will make it easier to follow social distancing standards.
“The barbers will wear masks and gloves. We’re looking into getting disposable capes so that we don’t have to reuse them like we traditionally do," Lasker said.
The current stay-at-home order in Kansas City, Missouri is set to end May 15. Jackson County is also under the same order. Missouri's governor has given the green light for businesses not under local stay-at-home orders to start operating Monday.
Sean Barnard owns Bambou Salon and Spa. Bambou has locations in Blue Springs and Overland Park. In Johnson County, the current stay at home order will end on May 3.
Barnard says that is too soon to reopen.
“We will reopen when we put people at minimal risk and until then we stay closed,” Barnard said. “We will watch and monitor and I want to see those numbers come down.”
Barnard says he will be watching Georgia’s numbers closely to see the impact reopening salons and personal service industries can have on COVID-19 cases.
He says he feels comfortable following the reopening recommendations from Kansas City leaders.
When he does feel comfortable reopening the salon will completely change. He says he has already invested in touchless sanitizer, masks, gloves, and training manuals. He also plans to test employees on new health and safety standards.
“We’re going through a lot of money and the cost of operating the business will definitely go up,” Barnard said. “Our margins will shrink without a doubt but that’s a small price to pay to make sure you’re healthy when you come to Bambou Salons.”
Several economic agencies will be hosting a Zoom call at 11 a.m. Wednesday to talk about safely reopening businesses.
