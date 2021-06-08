Grandview police are investigating a deadly wreck on Interstate 49 near Main Street.

GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV/AP) — Police in Grandview are still trying to determine why a 61-year-old man was walking on Interstate 49 when he was fatally struck by a truck.

The man killed has been identified as 61-year-old Joseph Legrotte.

The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday when a box truck struck Legrotte, who was walking in the southbound lanes.

The truck driver stopped and cooperated with investigators. The accident forced southbound traffic to be diverted off the highway for about two hours.

