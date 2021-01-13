KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- ATF investigators are trying to determine what caused an apartment fire from overnight in Kansas City that hospitalized four people and significantly damaged a four-story building.
Crews responded at 12:37 a.m. to 11th Street and Benton Boulevard in response to the fire. Firefighters immediately started attacking the flames, and were able to get several people out of the building. Of those, four were transported to the hospital, and one of those people was seriously hurt, according to a spokesperson with the Kansas City Fire Department.
All sides of the building are blackened with fire and smoke damage, and the front covered patio collapsed from the heat. Flames poured out of the fourth floor windows, although it's unclear if the fire started there.
Officers on-scene told KCTV5 that they saw people jumping from the windows when authorities first arrived. ReStart, an organization that helps people who are experiencing homelessness, uses the building to house people, but does not own it. They are still working to contact everyone. The top two floors were vacant.
As is common with major fires, the department's Bomb and Arson investigation team is working to determine the origin and cause. Fire investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were also on the scene later in the morning.
