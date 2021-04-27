KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- All lanes of Missouri Highway 152 were briefly closed between Brighton Avenue and Interstate 435 due to a police standoff on the Northland highway.
Based on the suspect's actions, officers utilized less lethal munitions about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in order to take the person into custody without further incident.
Officers were called to the area about 4:45 a.m. on a reported stranded motorist. When they arrived a man exited the stalled vehicle with a knife and threatened the officers. He then turned the knife on himself and has been holding the knife to his throat ever since.
Officers deescalated the situation by maintaining a perimeter and calling for more equipment and negotiators.
