KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is in custody after surrendering to deputies following an armed standoff at a Northland hotel.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office were notified about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday about a suspect who was wanted for felony warrants who was at the Days Inn at 11120 N. Ambassador Dr. When deputies arrived to the area the suspect fled on foot and barricaded himself inside the hotel.
A standoff was called to bring more tactical resources and negotiators to the scene.
Officers contacted hotel management and several guests to evacuate them safely.
Negotiators did make contact with the suspect and continued to speak with him. The suspect peacefully surrendered and was transported to the Clay County Jail on his outstanding felony warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.