KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City skyline has changed a lot in the past 50 years, especially with the recent addition of high-rise luxury apartment buildings.
It’s not just location, location, location anymore. Even though the Two Light building on Truman Road and Grand Boulevard sits in the heart of downtown, it takes more to attract tenants.
Renters have come to expect amenities like full-use gyms and big living spaces with all of the luxury or A+ options
That’s driving Kansas City’s average rent cost up to about $1,000 a month. But, you’re paying upwards of $2,000 to $4,000 for the newest units.
Kansas City is still below the national average rent cost. Other cities of similar size are increasing rent quicker than apartments in the metro.
There are still many properties either in the development stage or early leasing stage right now.
Throughout the urban core, there are more than 4,000 new units coming available in the next one to three years.
Some realtors expect the supply to start exceeding the demand soon.
“Especially without a really big employer downtown, I think that we might see it get almost oversaturated," said Lisa Parks, leasing manager for Boveri Realty.
