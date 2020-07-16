OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- American Girl has announced it will close several stores across America including its store at Oak Park Mall.
The Overland Park store first opened in 2010.
The closure impacts eight regular full and part-time employees and 15 part-time under employees.
In a statement, the company's general manager says these closures will help expand the company's e-commerce business.
“It has been our privilege to serve these communities for a decade or more, and we thank our customers for their loyalty and look forward to continuing our valued relationship with them,” says Jamie Cygielman, general manager for American Girl. “While decisions that impact our associates, our customers, and the community are always difficult, the closures are a necessary step to optimize our store portfolio and accelerate our expanding e-commerce business.”
Stores in Denver and Atlanta will also close.
American Girl has 14 other retail stores in major markets throughout the U.S., as well as one outlet location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.