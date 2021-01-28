KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- An Amber Alert issued for two girls abducted from a Kansas City, Kansas gas station has been canceled after they were found safe.
The KBI says 8-year-old London Johnson and 4-year-old Lauren Smith were found early Thursday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
They were abducted at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday after their babysitter went to the gas station at 3801 Leavenworth Road and left the vehicle running to enter the store, authorities say. The suspect then entered the running vehicle and left the location.
At last check, the suspect is still wanted. He is described as a black man about 5'8" tall and 250 pounds and wearing a blue jacket.
If you have any information call police at 913-596-3000.
