Sebastian Bautista

The Garden City Police Department says the mother of 14-month-old Sebastian Bautista placed him in her white 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe to take him to the babysitter about 5 a.m. Wednesday. 

 Garden City Police Department

GARDEN CITY, KS (KCTV) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled for an abducted 14-month-old boy in western Kansas after the child was found safe.

Sebastian Bautista was unharmed, the Garden City Police Department said.

This comes after police said the mother of Sebastian placed him in her Chevrolet Tahoe to take him to the babysitter about 5 a.m. Wednesday. She went back into her home briefly, and then saw the vehicle leaving her driveway with an suspect driving. 

The child and vehicle was located about 8:15 a.m. in the abandoned Tahoe in Finney County. No suspect has been located at this time, authorities say.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.