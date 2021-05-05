GARDEN CITY, KS (KCTV) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled for an abducted 14-month-old boy in western Kansas after the child was found safe.
Sebastian Bautista was unharmed, the Garden City Police Department said.
This comes after police said the mother of Sebastian placed him in her Chevrolet Tahoe to take him to the babysitter about 5 a.m. Wednesday. She went back into her home briefly, and then saw the vehicle leaving her driveway with an suspect driving.
The child and vehicle was located about 8:15 a.m. in the abandoned Tahoe in Finney County. No suspect has been located at this time, authorities say.
