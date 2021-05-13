Amazon cargo flight starts serving Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Your Amazon orders could get to you a little bit faster now that Amazon Air is now in Kansas City.
An Amazon cargo plane started serving Kansas City with one air cargo flight a day to a cargo handling facility at the Kansas International Airport.
The plane arrived Thursday morning under a water arch salute from the Kansas City Fire Department.
