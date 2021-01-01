KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- RideKC bus and paratransit services are suspended until at least 11 a.m. due to treacherous road conditions.
An update will be provided at 10 a.m. as to whether service can resume at 8 a.m. or whether the suspension should be extended based on conditions at that time.
"Safety of our operators and customers will be the driving factor in the decision to resume service," RideKC said.
The Regional Call Center will be open from 8 a.m. to noon today. Customers can get the latest information by calling 816-221-0660 to speak to an agent.
