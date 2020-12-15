MISSION, KS (KCTV) – Alexander Goodwin, the University of Kansas Cancer Center’s 13-year-old patient from the United Kingdom, is giving back to the metro community that supported him through treatments.
Goodwin created the “Alexander’s Journey Cancer Rehab Foundation,” a new nonprofit to serve patients in the Kansas City area actively fighting or recovering from cancer.
Goodwin came to the University of Kansas Health System in 2016 with a diagnosis of Ewing Sarcoma. Doctors in the UK estimated he had months to live. KU orthopedic oncologist surgeons replaced his femur with a “growing” prosthetic bone and continue to provide treatments nearly four years later.
His story, #AlexanderJourney, has thousands of followers from the Midwest. Goodwin said he now wants to pay the kindness forward and help others like him who may not have access to the same resources he did.
The AJCRF will help fund a physical therapy clinic in Mission, KS for cancer patients and survivors.
We are excited to announce that we are scheduled to move into our clinic on 15th December in Mission, Kansas at the Mission Corporate Center & will be helping people who can’t afford treatment costs right away! #MissionKS #Kansas #KansasCity #ajcancerrehab #CancerRehab #NonProfit pic.twitter.com/U6KEUI5fbY— Alexander’s Journey Cancer Rehab Foundation (@AJCancerRehab) November 22, 2020
“The cancer took away my freedom, and I’m sure other people’s freedoms as well,” Goodwin said. “I just feel like they deserve that freedom, and this is our ‘thank you.’”
The Cancer Treatment Centers of America support physical therapy as a therapeutic way to reduce fatigue. It can be a part of preventative, restorative and palliative care, yet only 5% of people with a cancer diagnosis are referred to rehabilitation clinics.
Goodwin says it can be difficult or painful, but physical therapy gives him a chance at a normal life.
“Not only am I out of wheelchair, I can do falconry, I can do archery. I just feel so happy that I can run around and spend time with my friends and go to school and that kind of stuff,” he said.
Alexander’s father, Jeff Goodwin, remarked at the coincidence that the clinic is being set up almost four years to the day they came to Kansas for the first time.
“That started this love and this connection. Strangers became friends. People came together to try to help us and we want to try to do the same,” Jeff said.
He said this is their “thank you” to the Kansas City area and is not designed to create monetary profit.
“It’s about giving and paying it back,” Jeff said. “I think that whole ethos and mindset while permeate through everything the foundation does, that sense of giving and that sense of wanting to enrich people’s lives. I’m very excited about it.”
The Goodwins are teaming up with Gaby Miller, a physical therapist who has worked with cancer patients her entire 10-year career.
“I just want to improve physical function and quality of life for cancer patients,” she said.
Miller’s sister died from Ewing Sarcoma as a child. Miller has since dedicated her work to assisting patients, and their caregivers, find physical and mental wellness.
Miller quit her full-time job in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic to start the clinic. She said it was a risk but one she felt called to take.
“I decided I’d rather be doing something I feel happy about,” Miller said.
The physical therapist said she understands the complexities of working with people actively receiving cancer treatment. She said each session must be tailored to the client and approached creatively to meet their goals.
Miller works to “treat the whole person.” She said she has seen how parts of person may feel lost even after they overcome cancer.
“Clients will say to me, ‘yeah I’m cancer free, but why can’t I walk to the mailbox without feeling tired?’” Miller said.
The average cost of a physical therapy session will be $40, but the price is negotiable thanks to the AJCRF. The clinic will not turn a person for their inability to pay.
The Goodwins have planned fundraiser for 2021 to expand their ability to serve more patients. They also created avenues to donate to the fund online.
The clinic is located at the Mission Corporate Center at 5800 Foxridge Drive, near Johnson Drive at Metcalf Avenue.
The staff will start seeing clients in early January 2021.
Hi everybody! It’s Alex! My Dad & I had an interview with Savannah Rudicel @SavannahKCTV5 from @KCTV5 today about our first arrival in KC 4 years ago & the beginning of our non-profit clinic @AJCancerRehab. Tune in this evening! 💪🏻🦿#AlexandersJourney #AJCancerRehab #CancerRehab pic.twitter.com/uvfEY91nOp— Alexander's Journey (@alexs_journey) December 14, 2020
